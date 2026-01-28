Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn 2026 Zora! Festival Season Returns To Central Florida To Celebrate Zora Neale Hurston’s Legacy The 2026 ZORA!® Festival commemorates the literary icon and celebrate the contributions of the diaspora as part of America 250.







The 2026 ZORA!® Festival returns to Central Florida from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, honoring the legacy of literary icon Zora Neale Hurston and celebrating the diaspora’s contributions to American history during the yearlong “America 250” anniversary.

Hosted in historic Eatonville, Florida, the festival provides a vibrant celebration of African-American culture and heritage. Artists, scholars, educators, students, and visitors from across the U.S. and beyond take part in events blending music, art, history, and education, highlighting the vital contributions of people of African ancestry to America and the world.

Festival highlights include the three-day Outdoor Festival of the Arts, the ‘Cotton Club, Reimagined — 1930s Harlem Nightlife’ event, and a traditional worship service. Other featured programs are the Placemaking Conference, themed ‘Entering the Zoraverse: People, Places, Spaces,’ and the Africa-America Women Economic Forum, ‘Leading for Economic Impact.’ The HATitude Cultural Flair Event is set for October.

Attendees can experience live performances, art exhibitions, and interactive activities, including the Tribute to the Legends, which honors individuals who have shaped African-American culture. The event features special performances and educational segments spotlighting contributions in literature, music, social activism, and more.

The annual festival commemorates the literary icon who passed away in Florida on Jan. 28, 1960, at age 69. Celebrating her profound impact on the Harlem Renaissance and her works portraying African-American life, the festival features music, interactive art, and live performances, offering attendees a chance to explore Hurston’s lasting influence on American culture.

Festival exhibitions will highlight African-American art, literature, and history in ways that offer an in-depth look at the cultural heritage that helped shape the nation. Academic conferences and panel discussions bring scholars, artists, and community leaders together to explore challenges and achievements throughout the diaspora.

This year’s festival marks a meaningful kickoff to the U.S.’s 250th anniversary, using art to highlight the nation’s history and the essential contributions of African-Americans, giving visitors a deeper understanding of the culture’s roots and modern impact.

RELATED CONTENT: Zora Neale Hurston’s Last Home Saved From Disrepair, To Be Preserved By Florida Foundation