Zora Neale Hurston's Last Home Saved From Disrepair, To Be Preserved By Florida Foundation







Zora Neale Hurston, American literary icon, will have her work and home culturally preserved.

Hurston’s last residence in Fort Pierce, Florida, was bought by The Conservation Fund. The organization made the announcement on June 30. In order to secure the legacy of Hurston the property has been transferred to the Zora Neale Hurston Florida Education Foundation.

Lauren Day, Florida director for The Conservation Fund, stressed the importance of saving the home of the “Their Eyes Were Watching God” writer. She noted the home was already protected as a National Landmark but was not being properly cared for. Much like other Black-American institutions, Day would like to see the site developed into a center for education and exploration.

“It’s an honor to be a part of protecting the final place where Zora Neale Hurston resided,” Day said. “Despite its designation as a National Historic Landmark in 1991, this home was at risk of being forgotten, developed or falling further into disrepair — something that threatens hundreds of African-American sites around the country. We are thrilled to help ensure Zora’s important legacy alongside our partners.”

Similarly, the president of the Zora Neale Hurston Florida Education Foundation, Marvin Hobson, acknowledges that one of America’s most prolific writers, and Harlem Renaissance figures, deserves the honor.

“Zora Neale Hurston’s final home deserves to be part of her enduring legacy,” said Hobson in the press release. “A home is a place of safety and refuge. As a writer in a male-dominated industry who worked during Jim Crow America, it’s easy to imagine the peace and comfort that Zora would have sought at her Fort Pierce home. We’re honored to partner with The Conservation Fund to ensure this property honors one of the greatest American writers of the 20th century.”

Hurston’s role as a writer and anthropologist has cemented her contribution to America. “The Mules and Men” writer was also a respected folklorist. Her work documented the life and culture of Black people from the rural South.

Her connection to the south is personal as she grew up in Eatonville, Florida, eventually leaving the comfort of home and making her way north. She later returned to Florida where she engaged in anthropological work. Hurston captured stories and songs of Black people and communities for the Federal Writers’ Project, cementing her deep connection to the state.

