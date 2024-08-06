21 Savage Releases ‘Master Your Money’ Guide To Put Ms In Your Bank Account

21 Savage is a man of many trades, from rap music to financial empowerment. The hip-hop artist has released a guide to teach youth about managing their pockets.

The free digital booklet, titled Master Your Money: Financial Success 101 Guide With 21 Savage, begins with an explanation of the rapper’s hit song “Bank Account.”

“The main focus of the song is on wealth, success, and the lifestyle that comes with financial prosperity,” according to an explainer found in the booklet. “In the track, 21 Savage raps about having a large amount of money in his bank account and the luxurious lifestyle that his wealth enables him to enjoy. The song highlights themes of financial success, the rewards of hard work, and the contrast between his past struggles and his current status.

The booklet then includes a list of short- and long-term goals to be financially savvy. Eliminating small debts or growing an emergency fund can also coincide with years-long endeavors, such as buying a home. The workbook, in collaboration with Wealthy Habits, also teaches readers about wise spending, from budgeting for a trip to the differences between savings accounts.

Moreover, the comprehensive book touches on credit scores and investments. It encourages readers to not only understand loans but also build wealth. This financially-focused document aims to address concerns regarding wealth-building and financial literary for the youth, especially in the Black community. While Black wealth is on the rise, the racial wealth gap persists. Through this booklet, 21 Savage hopes to contribute to the trend of financial awareness.

21 Savage is continuing the work through his Leading By Example foundation. On Aug. 4, the Atlanta native hosted his eighth annual “Issa Back-to-School Drive” in the city. According to Complex, over 3,000 people participated in the charitable event. They took home school supplies and copies of “Master Your Money,” all provided by the rapper.

For the 31-year-old’s ongoing work to better the Atlanta community, Congressman Hank Johnson and Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson declared Aug. 4 as “21 Savage Leading By Example Day.” Despite his tough lyrics, 21 Savage has proven himself as an advocate for education and financial literacy nationwide.

