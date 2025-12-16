Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Internet Side-Eyes 21 Savage For Including R. Kelly Sample On New Album Track The rapper included the hook from Kelly's own song of the same name.







21 Savage is facing backlash for using an R. Kelly sample on one of his latest album’s songs.

The final track on his “What Happened To The Streets?” album left some fans wondering about the sampling choice from the disgraced R&B singer. The song, titled “I Wish,” uses the same chorus as Kelly’s song.

Upon the album’s Dec. 12 release, listeners questioned why 21 would include Kelly’s music. However, like Kelly’s vision for the song to pay tribute to deceased loved ones, 21 Savage’s version honors rappers who have died.

“I wish Dolph would’ve Uber Eats them cookies instead/ I wish Nipsey stayed at home with Lauren, chilled in the bed,” 21 Savage expressed on the track. “You could probably make a ocean from the tears people shed/ But you know it bring hate, dog, when you get ahead.”

He mentioned other rappers taken from gun violence, also adding, “I wish Takeoff got sick and had to stay in Atlanta.”

However, since Kelly’s indictment on charges of sex trafficking, child abuse, and more, many have tuned out the incarcerated singer’s music. Some naysayers think it will keep his controversial legacy alive for future generations, believing his art should remain behind bars with him. Kelly is currently serving a 31-year prison sentence.

This nigga 21 Savage got an R Kelly sample on his album?!?! Damn niggas gotta stop — Mr. Mayor (@LaplaceMayor) December 12, 2025

Others were caught off guard by the sample, which they said ruined their listening experience.

I was enjoying this 21 savage album til I heard this R. Kelly sample — DeLa (@_jdela) December 12, 2025

Critics view it as a way to minimize R. Kelly’s harm toward women and young girls, as many of his victims were underage. However, one noted a silver lining that all his music royalties go toward the abuse victims.

Sampling R. Kelly in 2025 is a dusty ass choice, 21 Savage. The only redemption is all of R. Kelly’s royalties go to his victims. — Echo (@EchoDoesRadio) December 13, 2025

While 21 Savage has yet to address why he chose to include Kelly’s music, he has inserted his opinions on other music-affiliated controversies, such as “snitching” and the infamous beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

21 Savage says that you can’t be a rat for snitching on a dead person 🤔



“If I go on a move with my man, and my man don’t make it, boy, everything in this car, boy, everything we just did, he did it.” pic.twitter.com/bUE4SQ1HlP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 12, 2025

RELATED CONTENT: ‘BE PRESIDENTIAL:’ Long Island Man Sues Ex-Boss And Medical Center For $100M Over Alleged Obama-Fueled Sex Extortion