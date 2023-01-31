22-Year-Old Basketball Coach Fired After Impersonating a High Schooler During JV Game

Sit down Arlisha, and let the kids play.

Arlisha Boykins, an assistant coach for the Churchland High School Truckers girl’s basketball team in Portsmouth, Virginia, was fired after impersonating a 13-year-old and trying to play in a junior varsity game.

According to TMZ, Boykins, 22, pulled the stunt earlier this month when the team found itself short a player because a member was away for a club basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Boykins decided to insert herself into the lineup rather than allowing her team to step on the court with one less baller.

In footage obtained by WAVY, Boykins is seen dressed out in a number 1 jersey, actively playing amongst the other high schoolers during their matchup against Nansemond River. Highlights of the video shows Boykin dribbling the ball to the hole for a layup, blocking shots attempted by the opposing team, and setting up for a free throw shot that she missed. The coach is even caught in the act as she high-fives the Truckers student-athletes on the court following a scored point.

According to sources, the varsity coach encouraged the stunt Boykins attempted.

“Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked,” the 13-year-old’s father said.

The outlet reported that Boykins has been fired as an employee of Portsmouth Public Schools and the varsity coach has also been terminated for rooting on the distasteful behavior.

Parents and players have decided to withdraw and not participate in the remainder of the season. As for the 13-year-old, family members shared she has no further interest in attending Churchland High School in the upcoming academic year as she is focused on pursuing alternative opportunities.

Currently the situation is under investigation by the school division, and the 13-year-old’s family is awaiting an apology from the school division.