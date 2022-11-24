CHEERS! $225,000 'Shark Tank' Deal With Mark Cuban Scored By Black-Owned Wine Brand

Entrepreneurs know how intricate their business pitches must be in order to conquer the Shark Tank. While some have come out ripped to shreds, others have left the tank with major investment deals.

Husband and wife team Whitney and Chaz Gates recently landed a $225,000 deal with ‘Shark’ investor Mark Cuban after pitching their business, Wondry Wine, during an appearance on Season 14 of the show.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Cuban, a Dallas entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner, was impressed by the couple who wore shirts that read “Be Bold. Sip Different” during the pitch for their North Texas wine business. Included in the deal, Cuban offered the investment for 15% equity in the couple’s start-up.

Wondry Wine, launched in 2021, specializes in cocktail wines infused with organic fruit extracts. The Gatez described their brand as a “re-imagined, higher-alcohol level, fruit-infused wine collection.”

Cuban tweeted his excitement towards the new partnership with the Gatez on social media.

What an amazing company. Glad to be partners !! https://t.co/H02jcJEfXc — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 12, 2022

“We promise to continue chasing our dream for a more diversified wine industry & crafting the best, most innovative cocktail wines & creams… with a little help from our new friend @mcuban,” the Wondry page wrote on Instagram thanking their customers and supporters.

The wines offer flavors including Mango Citrus Twist, Peach in Peace and Sangria Especial. Customers also have options to try cocktail creams from the brand, which are “an adult take on a milkshake” that can be served on ice, poured in coffee, or poured over ice cream.

Wondry Wine can be found in Total Wine, Target stores, and the company’s website. Customers ordering from wondrywine.com will be granted a 25% off Shark Tank sale while supplies last.

The couple appeared on Shark Tank during Season 14 on Episode 6, which aired on November 11, 2022.