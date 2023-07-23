1,000 Black Entrepreneurs And Professionals To Unite At 23rd Annual ‘PowerNetworking’ Conference

Dr. George C. Fraser will once again facilitate the gathering of more than 1,000 Black entrepreneurs and professionals for the 23rd annual PowerNetworking Conference in Houston on August 2.

Started in Cleveland in 2002, the PNC gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to have one-on-one engagement with prominent national and global leaders, speakers, and other industry professionals. Attendees can expect fundamental lessons on how to cultivate effective relationships, build and scale 21st-century businesses, and manage wealth. The PowerNetworking Conference is recognized as the country’s largest continuously held conference for Black executives, business professionals and Black entrepreneurs, according to BlackNews.

The Houston event will also mark the official announcement of the Black Business Legacy Hall of Fame, Museum & Metaverse to be built in Atlanta by 2030.

“For the first time in our history we will memorialize and celebrate with an iconic building the enormous contribution Black people have made globally to business development and capitalism within the African diaspora,” said Dr. Fraser.

More than 1,000 attendees are expected to descend upon the conference this year.

In 2015, Forbes recognized the PNC as one of America’s “Top 5 Conferences in America Not to Be Missed;” making it the first Black gathering to receive the recognition.

“I’m overjoyed to have been the first Black Conference to be selected for this prestigious annual recognition from the premier business magazine in the world. We have always felt this way, but now the world knows it,” Frasier said of the honor.

To date, the PowerNetworking Conference has raised over $1.7 billion in new funding for Black-owned businesses and Black entrepreneurs, and brought its one-of-a-kind experience to major cities like Dallas, Atlanta, and Baltimore.

Fraser has spent the better part of four decades as chairman of FraserNet, a company that solely focuses on teaching effective networking, mission-driven entrepreneurship, and building and managing wealth for business owners and Black entrepreneurs who face difficulty following traditional routes to success, according to BlackNews.

RELATED CONTENT: The Honeyland Festival To Debut In Houston Bringing A Lineup Of Artists, Culinary Talent And Tradition