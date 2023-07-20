The Honeyland Festival To Debut In Houston Bringing A Lineup Of Artists, Culinary Talent And Tradition

The Honeyland Festival will premiere at Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land, Texas, just outside of Houston, on November 11-12, 2023. The festivities and activities for the food and beverage festival will showcase the best in all things Black food, spirits, music, and art.

“We are excited to bring together icons of the music world with the leaders of Black cuisine and beverage, creating a culminating experience of Black expression for everyone at Honeyland to enjoy,” said Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban, in a written statement. “From afro beats to hip-hop, neo-soul to R&B, the best in music will meet the best in food and beverage.”

Performers slated to take the stage include Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Jazmine Sullivan, Tems, Chlöe, Coco Jones, and Lucky Daye. There will also be performances from Houston natives like Scarface, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Z-Ro, Lil Keke, and more. Nwigwe will be the festival’s Houston Ambassador, exploring the city’s restaurateurs and culinary talent that will be on-site in November 2023.

The buzz we’ve all been waiting for — here is your official Honeyland lineup! Were your playlist predictions correct? Let us know below👇🏾 , then make your way to the link in our bio to get your tickets.#honeylandfestival pic.twitter.com/0zS3y6TvN6 — Honeyland Festival (@Honeylandfest) July 19, 2023

Houston is also known for the vast culinary choices that excited out-of-town visitors. Esteemed culinary experts like Tabitha Brown, Marcus Samuelsson, Tiffany Derry, and Dawn Burrell will attend, along with hip-hop legend and owner of Trill Burgers, Bun B.

“Trill Burgers and I are proud to be a part of Honeyland,” said Bun B. “It’s so important that we take the time to celebrate Black food, drink, and music and acknowledge the impact we’ve had on American culture. To do this in the city that I reside in and call home makes it that much more special.”

Two-day general admission, VIP, and platinum passes—with early bird pricing—will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on July 21, 2023, at HoneylandFestival.com. People who want to sign up on the website for the Honeyland newsletter will gain early access to tickets and an option to get an Express Pass for GA & GA+ tickets.