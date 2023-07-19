Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Moves Into New Role At The White House

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is setting foot on the grounds of the official residence of the president of the United States.

As she returns to the White House, she will begin her new role in the Biden Administration as a representative of the President’s Export Council (PEC). According to the International Trade Administration, Lance Bottoms’ new role will entail serving as part of the principal national advisory committee on international trade.

“The Council advises the President of government policies and programs that affect U.S. trade performance; promotes export expansion; and provides a forum for discussing and resolving trade-related problems among the business, industrial, agricultural, labor and government sectors,” according to the council’s website.

“I am honored to be appointed a member of the President’s Export Council,” Bottoms wrote on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (@keishabottoms)

“Bottoms’ steadfast leadership and equity-focused philosophy have led to numerous accolades and leadership positions, including serving as the Chair of the Community Development and Housing Committee and the Census Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors, Trustee for the African American Mayors Association, Chair of the Platform Committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the DNC’s Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection,” White House officials said in a statement, according to Atlanta Daily World.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Bottoms exited her role as a senior official at the White House in early 2023. She shared that her decision would grant her more personal time to spend with her family as she returned to Georgia. Lance Bottoms clarified that she would still be working in public policy and was open to returning to the White House in the future. “Never say never. Stay tuned,” she said at the time. Lance Bottoms stepped down from her role as a senior adviser and Director of the Office of Public Engagement in February 2023.