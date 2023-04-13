25 Black Women Entrepreneurs to Receive Second Annual $10K ‘Invest In Progress’ Grant to Grow Businesses

These Black businesswomen are ready to knock down barriers to business success and reach their full potential.

After its inaugural launch with over 12,000 applicants, The BOSS Network and Sage have entered the second year of investing in the growth of Black women-led businesses. Chosen from a pool of over 18,000 applicants, 25 Black women entrepreneurs have been announced as the awardees of the 2023 Sage Invest in Progress grant, a $10,000 capital investment to support the first five years of their businesses.

The BOSS Network is an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through digital content, programs, and event-based networking. Through The BOSS Impact Fund, the network focuses on raising investment funding for 500-plus Black women-led businesses. This support provides entrepreneurs with the resources to build “scalable, growth-aggressive companies.”

The Boss Impact Fund, in conjunction with a three-year, $1.5 million commitment by Sage (FTSE: SGE), an accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology company for small and mid-sized businesses, launched The BOSS Network and Sage “Invest in Progress” grant to fuel the growth of small businesses founded by Black women.

“The BOSS Network is extremely thrilled to partner with Sage once again for the second year of its ‘Invest in Progress’ grant.” said Dr. Cameka Smith, Founder and CEO of The BOSS Network.

In addition to receiving $10,000 toward their business, each “Invest in Progress” awardee will have access to premier coaching and mentoring services that include quarterly business training courses through BOSS University sponsored by Sage, access to The BOSS Network online community, and complimentary Sage Business Cloud Accounting software.

The 25 finalists represent entrepreneurs from around the country across a range of industries, including beauty, entertainment, education, food, healthcare, naturopathy, and law. Among the 25 Black women business owners are Kyndra Kennedy, owner of Kyna Media Films, LLC; Cesley Fullilove, owner of Fullilove Pregnancy Center; Brianna Hairlson, owner of Bri’s Dance Place; and Soul Box By Chef Tirzah Love.

“As the BOSS Network approaches its 15th anniversary next year—as well as the third year of this grant program—we look forward to making even more inroads to benefit this robust community,” Smith said.

The funding for the “Invest in Progress” grant program is managed through the Sage Foundation, which was established in 2016 to amplify Sage’s efforts to tackle societal and economic inequality through investments in education, technology, and the environment. For more information on the BOSS Network and Sage “Invest in Progress” grant and the BOSS Impact Fund, visit BOSSImpactFund.com.

View a complete list of the 2023 awardees here.