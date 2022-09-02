26 Alleged Gang Members Accused of Orchestrating Celebrity Home Invasions in Atlanta

A total of 26 alleged gang members were indicted this week for allegedly carrying out a series of celebrity home invasions across the metro Atlanta area.

On Monday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office released a 220-page indictment accusing the people named of being connected to a gang behind the home invasions and burglaries targeting celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.

The indictment focuses on 16 different home break-ins dating back to 2018. Singer Mariah Carey, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton, Atlanta Falcon’s star Calvin Ridley, and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were four of the celebrity victims. Others include social media influencers.

“What they do is target people who show their wealth on social media,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.

“So I do have a message for the public: Where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off, unfortunately these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you.’

“If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you were wrong,” Willis said.

Several alleged gang members are accused of being tied to Atlanta’s Drug Rich gang and are facing additional Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges. Other charges include attempted murder, home invasion, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault, theft by receiving, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and more

Some gang members are said to have bragged about the crimes in rap songs that Willis says will be used when prosecuting the case, NY Post reports.

“You do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it, which you do that for a form of intimidation and to further the gang and not be held responsible,” she said, referencing one song lyric bragging about kicking in a door and stealing a car.