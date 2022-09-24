2nd Annual HBCU Entrepreneurship Conference Hosted by Bowie State

It began in 2021 and in one year the HBCU Entrepreneurship Conference has grown into one of Bowie State University’s (BSU) signature events attended by students, leaders from other HBCUs, foundation executives, entrepreneurs and others interested in furthering entrepreneurship and innovation.

Hosted by the BSU Entrepreneurship Innovation Center (EIC), the hybrid conference is set for Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Supported by lead sponsor Truist, registration is now open and free for all attendees. Conference participants will have the opportunity to connect with peers to share research and experience a new vision for experiential education in entrepreneurship beyond the classroom. Attendees will also help advance entrepreneurship education across HBCUs by sharing what institutions are doing in the entrepreneurship arena and discussing how to get more students to buy into the entrepreneurial mindset.

“Our conference takes entrepreneurship beyond the classroom and will help promote entrepreneurship education across all departments at HBCUs as fundamental to a students’ higher education experience,” said Johnetta Hardy, executive director of the EIC.

“We want administrators from HBCUs to engage with successful entrepreneurs, business leaders, students, researchers and other conference participants to foster an entrepreneurial mindset that they will inject at their colleges and universities upon their return.”

Over 25 interactive virtual sessions led by HBCU faculty, administrators and business executives will be presented on experiential education in entrepreneurship; connecting communities to an entrepreneurial ecosystem; building strong university entrepreneurship ecosystems that remove silos and spawn closer working relationships; and measuring the success of entrepreneurship education based on competencies, skills, and other evaluative measures.

Keynote speakers include Philip Gaskin, vice president of entrepreneurship, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation; Al Reynolds, co-host of FOX Soul’s TEA G-I-F and business development executive; and Clifton L. Taulbert, Pulitzer nominee, entrepreneur, and CEO. Reynolds will appear in person at the conference while Gaskin and Taulbert will make virtual presentations.

“This conference has something for everyone,” said Hardy.

“Students will develop new contacts, find mentors and learn about entrepreneurship from experienced business owners. HBCU administrators and business executives will have the opportunity to share their knowledge on entrepreneurship and develop new relationships that will be beneficial for everyone.”