3 Dead, 2 Injured On-Campus at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Shooter is Being Sought

A shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville has left three people dead as local police officers actively search for the suspected shooter.

According to NBC News, two others were injured Sunday night. Officers are looking for the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones. The shooting was first reported around 10:30 p.m. The incident reportedly took place in a parking garage on Culbreth Road, near the school’s drama building.

The three people who died were not immediately identified.

The University of Virginia Police Department issued a warning to students and the general public and gave a description of Jones:

“UVA Alert: SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A BLACK MALE, WEARING A BURGANDY JACKET OR HOODIE, BLUE JEANS, AND RED SHOES.”

They later followed up that social media post with a photograph of Jones.

6 News Richmond reported that police officials stated that Jones was armed and dangerous, and may be seen driving a black SUV that has a Virginia license plate identified as TWX3580. Police described Jones as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. The search is still active.

UVA president, Jim Ryan released an email to students warning them of the shooter and detailing the shooting.

“I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care. This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia.”