Fed, Lies, And Payola: 3 Men Plead Guilty In ‘Soprano-esque’ Fraud & Bribery Scandal Uncovered At Newark International Airport

A sweeping bribery and fraud scheme involving Newark International Airport, reminiscent of an episode of HBO’s critically acclaimed mob series The Sopranos, has unraveled. Three men have pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges and honest services wire fraud. The Department of Justice-handled case highlights years of corruption in which bribes and kickbacks shaped lucrative business deals, robbing honest companies of fair opportunities.

Key Players and Their Crimes

Edward Dolphin, 65, of Tomball, Texas; James Wajda, 59, of Cement City, Michigan; and Ronald Delucia, 70, of Wayne, New Jersey, each admitted their roles in the scheme. Dolphin and Wajda entered their pleas on February 19, 2025, while Delucia pleaded guilty on February 25, 2025. The charges were heard in Trenton federal court before U.S. District Judge Quraishi.

According to court documents, Dolphin, a former operations manager at United Airlines, operating out of Newark International Airport, used his position to award contracts in exchange for over $1.6 million in bribes and kickbacks from vendors. Delucia, a former CEO of a service company operating at the airport, played a central role in bribing Dolphin and other airline employees while participating in fraudulent invoicing schemes with Wajda, a COO for another airline contractor.

Dolphin’s Role: Trading Influence for Millions

Dolphin’s influence as an Airport Operations Hub Vendor Manager and later Manager of Hub Business Partners gave him control over contract awards. Delucia’s company paid Dolphin up to $31,500 monthly—totaling over $1 million—to ensure favorable treatment. Dolphin also pocketed:

Dolphin’s actions secured over $1.6 million in illicit payments, underscoring how deeply corruption was embedded in the contracting process.

Wajda’s Fraudulent Invoicing Scheme

As COO of a Des Plaines, Illinois-based company, Wajda orchestrated a separate fraud scheme with Delucia. In 2022, Delucia’s company falsely billed Wajda’s employer $150,000 for a “dispatcher” service that was never provided. Wajda ensured these invoices were paid and personally received $38,600 in kickbacks through a shell company.

Expanding the Web of Corruption

Delucia’s involvement didn’t end there. He also admitted to bribing other airline employees — Alok Saksena, Anthony Rosalli, and Lovella Rogan — who helped his company win a $19.7 million restroom renovation contract in 2021. In return, Delucia’s company financed home renovations for the trio, including bathrooms, kitchens, and decks. Additional bribes included electronics, jewelry, and other valuables, with payouts totaling:

Statements from Officials

Federal authorities condemned the actions of those involved.

“The defendants exploited their positions to enrich themselves while defrauding others,” said U.S. Attorney Caroline Sadlowski. “Their actions corrupted the fairness of our economic system. We will hold to account those who break the law to line their own pockets.”

“The schemes conceived and executed by these individuals are reprehensible,” added Acting FBI Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly. “These individuals hoped their corruption would fly under the radar, but they are now being held accountable.”

Port Authority Inspector General John Gay emphasized the broader impact of the corruption, stating, “Blatant corruption like this erodes public trust and robs honest businesses of fair opportunities. This case demonstrates our commitment to rooting out fraud and protecting the systems that keep our region moving.”

What’s Next for the Defendants

Dolphin, Wajda, and Delucia each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for their crimes and fines of up to $250,000 per count. The sentencing dates are June 24, 2025, for Dolphin and Wajda, and July 1, 2025, for Delucia.

Acknowledgments and Investigation

The investigation was a collaborative effort led by the FBI under Acting Special Agent in Charge, Terence G. Reilly; the Port Authority Office of Inspector General under Inspector General John Gay; and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine Calle and Francesca Liquori of the Special Prosecutions Division in Newark handled the prosecution.

Impact and Broader Implications

This case underscores the damaging ripple effects of corruption in public contracting. The schemes enriched the defendants, undermined trust in the system, and unfairly disadvantaged honest businesses. Authorities hope the outcome of this case serves as a warning to others considering similar acts.

For more information, visit FBI Newark or the Port Authority Office of Inspector General.

