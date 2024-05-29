3 Arrested After Chaotic Brawl At Tennessee Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony

A brawl took place in Tennessee that was caught on video of at least 10 adults and children fighting during a kindergarten graduation ceremony two weeks ago.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, during a graduation ceremony at Buckley Carpenter Elementary on May 15, a fight occurred in front of several hundred parents and children that led to three people being arrested. Police officers were summoned to the ceremony after the fight broke out, and when they arrived, they allegedly witnessed a large group of adults fighting in the bleachers.

One of the officers allegedly grabbed one of the participants, Tyeisha Humphreys, who was seen punching another person, Kierra Smith, according to police records. Law enforcement officials were able to obtain video footage of the incident. It shows that Smith was allegedly already sitting in the bleachers when Humphreys entered the gym and sat behind Smith. When a man entered the gym and sat beside Smith and another child, Humphreys moved up several rows.

The footage shows that Smith allegedly started arguing with a child, and when the child stood up and took an aggressive stance, Smith also stood up. That’s when Humphreys came down the bleachers and allegedly hit Smith from behind. As Humphreys continued to hit Smith, a more significant fight took place between 10-12 adults and children.

The media outlet spoke to Humphreys about the incident.

“It’s really embarrassing for the county. I hope the law can get to the bottom of this, and I can clear my name and find what really happened to my son because the board won’t let me look at the video,” she said. “I got hysterical. The police called the ambulance. They said he had a concussion and released him.”

Humphreys was arrested and taken into custody for violating an order of protection and inciting a riot, as well as three counts of simple assault, records reveal. A man identified as Dantavious Gilchrease was charged after allegedly threatening a woman named Rhonda Humphreys. During an argument outside the school, he told her that he would shoot her in the face.

Rhonda was also arrested, according to The New York Post.