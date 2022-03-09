30 Shocking Credit Card Facts 90 Percent of Americans Don’t Know

Moreover, your card issuer can change your rate calculation. Basically, a fixed-rate card could be converted to a variable-rate card sometime in the future,

However, according to the CARD Act, interest rate hikes only impact new purchases — current balances will remain at the old rate. In addition, the issuer must notify you 45 days in advance.

Furthermore, your higher rate might not last forever. For example, let’s say you missed a payment or it was late. In turn, your issuer raised your rate. But, once you get back on track, the rate could decrease.

Your account must be reviewed by the issuer after six months, according to the CARD Act. As a reward for your good behavior, the issuer may reset your APR to your previous rate.

It’s not uncommon for people to misuse their credit cards and end up buried in debt. One way you might be able to climb out of this? Opening up a balance transfer card.

With a balance transfer card, credit cardholders can transfer their entire balance to one card with an introductory APR of 0 percent for 12 months, 15 months, or 18 months. Essentially, this is your “Get out of jail free” card to help you chip away at your debt without incurring overwhelming interest.

You need to be cautious, though, with these cards Often, APRs do not apply to new purchases, meaning these will accumulate at a much higher rate. Also, upon the expiration of the introductory offer, your balance will change to that rate as well.

And, if you’re curious, these interest rates can range up to a whopping 29.99 percent.

5. Before you even apply for a credit card, everything is negotiable

“You can ask for a lower APR, change your due date so it works better with your cash flow, and even requests that a late payment be removed from your issuer’s report to the credit bureaus,” Beverly Harzog writes on Clark.com.

“You don’t always get what you ask for, but it usually doesn’t hurt to ask.”

“When could it hurt? “ she asks. A credit issuer may worry that you are becoming a risk if you request a credit limit increase with a low credit score. If this occurs, your credit limit may be reduced. Make sure you have a good to excellent credit score before you attempt to obtain better terms, Harzog advises.

You can use your credit card offers against each other if you receive several in the mail.

“Let’s say the offer for Card A carries a 12.99% APR on purchases and a $95 annual fee,” she adds.

“And let’s say that the offer for Card B is a 15.99% APR with a $95 fee, but that fee is waived for the first year.”

Contact the issuer of Card B with both letters and ask him or her if you can get a 12.99% APR – the same as the offer from Card A. Also, ask for the fee to be waived for two years. There’s a good chance you’ll get a better credit card deal than the one you received in the mail, even if you don’t get everything you want.

6. Be a deadbeat

I don’t have evidence to back this up. But, I strongly believe that when it comes to debt, we’re more like the Lainsters from “Game of Thrones” in that we repay what we owe.

So, why would you want to be a deadbeat instead?

“The reason you want to be a credit card deadbeat is simple: because not being a deadbeat is costly,” explains LaToya Irby over at The Balance.

“Being a deadbeat allows you to escape potentially expensive finance charges on your credit card balance.”

“Suppose you have a credit card balance of $5,000 with an interest rate of 15%,” she continues. Instead of paying the balance in full every month, you send $200 every month. In two and a half years, when you pay off the balance, you will have paid $1,033 in interest by the time you haven’t added anything else to the account.

“That’s 20% of the original balance,” adds Irby.

“If you’d continued making charges on the credit card rather than paying off the balance, your interest charges would be a lot higher.” And if you’d paid the only the minimum payment (which decreases as you pay off your balance), you’d pay over $2,000 in interest by the time you paid off your credit card.

In other words, when you’re responsible with your credit card and don’t carry a balance, they aren’t making money off of you. As such, you’re considered a deadbeat to them.

7. There is no expiration date on your credit card

I understand that your card specifies that it’s valid until the expiration date has passed. But you can still use it after that date. You know, have you ever noticed how the number on your replacement card is the same?

So, what’s the point of an expiration date?

First, it gives your credit card issuer an estimate of the life of your card, as well as the date when a new card will be sent. Secondly, it’s needed for online or over-the-phone purchases. Since the merchant can’t see the card, they can confirm ownership and possession simply by asking for the expiration date.

8. Think twice before canceling your credit card

Canceling a credit card is often thought to be good for your credit score. But this isn’t true.

“If you’ve been told that you can build your credit by closing old accounts, you’ve been sold some snake oil,” Todd Christensen, an accredited financial counselor and education manager with Debt Reduction Services, a non-profit debt counseling agency told Time.

“Generally, closing old accounts will lower your credit score, especially if you have a low balance,” he explains.

Close your credit card account after taking into account the card’s age. Closing one of your oldest credit cards will reduce the average age of your credit history, which will adversely affect your credit score.

Reducing your available credit may also impact your credit utilization. “Closing a card will generally lower your utilization rate, which means your credit score will suffer,” said Christensen.

“By how much depends on how much credit you already have and the balance that is on that account.”

There are some exceptions, however. For one, if the terms of the card have changed, like reducing benefits, you might want to cancel the card. The same is true if you rarely use a credit card with a pricey annual fee.

9. A higher number of credit cards can negatively affect your credit score

It’s good to have a variety of credit cards. At the same time, opening too many will raise a red flag.

Whenever you apply for a new card, you’re doing a “hard inquiry” and your credit score will be affected. Retailers are constantly tempting consumers with discounts if they open a credit card, but make sure you know what is going on and how it will impact you.

With that said, keep your old credit cards open if you open a new one. Why? Closing old credit cards will decrease your credit history. In turn, this will deplete your credit score.

10. Negative credit items will eventually come off your credit report

Due to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, most negative items will remain on your report for at most seven years. On the other hand, bankruptcy can last up to ten years or more.

11. A change in interest rates can be refused

The CARD Act gives you the right to say “thanks, but no thanks” to an increase in your credit card interest rate. You might even be able to keep your old interest rate if the company strikes a deal with you.

Bonus tip: Make sure you get that in writing.

On the flip side, the issuer may just as well reduce your credit line, jack up your minimum payment, or even close your credit card account. The issuer cannot, however, demand that the entire bill be paid immediately. And you have at least five years to pay off your debt if you refuse the new rate.

12. You don’t have to show your ID

I’m sure we’ve all had this experience at least once. You’re either at the register or handing your card to pay your restaurant tab. You’re then asked to show them your ID. Here’s the thing. Unless you specify this on your card, you don’t have to do this.

In fact, for MasterCard and Visa, merchants cannot request ID to accept a signed credit card.

According to Visa: “Although Visa rules do not preclude merchants from asking for cardholder ID, merchants cannot make an ID a condition of acceptance. Therefore, merchants cannot refuse to complete a purchase transaction because a cardholder refuses to provide ID. Visa believes merchants should not ask for ID as part of their regular card-accepting procedures.”