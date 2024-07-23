4 Great Summer Recipes To Help You Stay Healthy

Originally Published June 8, 2015.

Beyond warmer temperatures and sunny skies, the summertime brings seasonal fruits and veggies to satisfy the palate. In just a few minutes, you can whip up four easy recipes below using the freshest ingredients found at your local grocery or right in your kitchen.

Fit Men Cook

One skillet and 10 minutes is all you need to make the most delicious shrimp and veggie pasta you’ve ever had. Ingredients for 2 servings:

3/4 lb raw shrimp (peeled and deveined)

2 large zucchinis

4 medium colorful carrots

Sauce (season to taste with all of the ingredients except using extra oil): 3 tablespoons coconut aminos (substitutes: Bragg Liquid Aminos or low sodium soy sauce) 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar Juice from 1/2 orange 1 tablespoon sesame oil



Directions:

First, cut the ends off the zucchini and carrots. Use a Julienne peeler or a mandolin to slice the zucchini and carrots, which will serve as the pasta. Chop up some garlic and red onion which we will use to sautee our shrimp. First, add 3 tablespoons of coconut aminos. Then, 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. To give it a citrus flavor, squeeze the juice from half an orange. Lastly, add 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. Feel free to add more of any of these ingredients if you want a little extra flavor, except for the oil! Set a nonstick skillet a medium high heat and spray with coconut oil. Toss in garlic and red onion. Cook the onions until they are brown and translucent. Add the shrimp to the skillet and stir quickly with a wooden spoon to make sure that all of the shrimp absorbs the flavor of the garlic and onions. Once the shrimp is about 80% finished, look for just a little bit of pink color, then add the raw veggie pasta. Stir the pasta frequently to make sure that all of the pasta is getting heat from the skillet so they can soften. Once the pasta has softened, then evenly pour the sauce throughout the skillet. You want to make sure that the pasta and shrimp absorb the awesome, light fresh flavor. Cook for about another 3 to 4 minutes and garnish with sesame seeds.

Beauty and Body Green Smoothie

Directions:

Use a serving of your favorite protein powder, then I add 1-2 servings of broccoli (or other greens like spinach and kale), and finally 1-2 servings of plain Greek yogurt. Blend all ingredients together and in less than 5 minutes you’ve got a great tasting and healthy meal, which is actually what I have every morning for breakfast. Recipe courtesy of Dr. Phoenyx Austin, a fitness specialist and bestselling author.

Crunchy Pickled Salad

You’ll need 2 cucumbers, 2 red radishes, 1/2 white cabbage (shredded), 1/2 cup fresh minced dill, 6 tbsp white wine vinegar (or more to taste), 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil, and 2 tsp salt (or more to taste). Mix all ingredients together and let chill in the fridge for about 2 hours. Then serve and enjoy! Recipe courtesy of Dr. Phoenyx Austin.

15-Minute Asian Beef Soup

You’ll need: 1 tablespoon low-sodium coconut aminos; 2 teaspoons, fresh grated ginger, 8 ounces, beef sirloin, sliced into 1-inch strips; 1 quart (or 32 ounces) of reduced-sodium beef stock; 2 large carrots, shredded or thinly chopped; 1/2 head Napa cabbage (shredded); 1 1/2 cups, sliced mushrooms; 2 cups, bean sprouts; 1 teaspoon, red pepper flakes; 1/4 cup, cilantro leaves; 3 green onions (chopped); Shirataki noodles.

For preparation, just strain the Shirataki noodles and set aside. Next, mix the coconut aminos and ginger in a medium bowl, add the beef, and let marinate. Meanwhile, bring the stock to a boil in a large pot. Once boiling, add the beef and sauce to the stock, and reduce heat to medium-high. Cook for two minutes, then add the carrots, cabbage, and mushrooms. Cook another two minutes then add red pepper flakes and bean sprouts. Cook two more minutes, then remove from heat, garnish with cilantro and green onions. Mix in Shirataki noodles right before serving. Recipe courtesy of Dr. Phoenyx Austin.

