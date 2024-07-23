A Reimagined 40/40 Club Will Be Available To Guests Attending August’s Fanatics Fest NYC

Last year, Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club shuttered its doors in anticipation of moving to a new location, but in the meantime, you can go to a reimagined version of the venue if you’re in New York City between August 16 and 18.

Fanatics Sportsbook has announced they are partnering with the famed club at Fanatics Fest NYC to give guests an exclusive lounge experience. This will take place at Javits Center as the 40/40 Club will be open to an invite-only list of select athletes, celebrities, and Fanatics Sportsbook VIP customers who will be there in attendance.

The venue was home to celebrities, rappers, professional athletes, and esteemed individuals who visited the club, which combined sports, luxury, and entertainment. Fanatics will recapture the look and feel of the 40/40 Club, which opened in 2003.

Fanatics Fest NYC is “the first-ever immersive sports festival, where sports, culture, and collecting collide.” Sports fans and collectors will gather to mingle with like-minded people and get the chance to meet some of their sports heroes and other notables while getting the opportunity to purchase memorabilia and limited edition items. There will also be interactive experiences like running the NFL 40-yard dash, participating in the MLB home-run derby, and even playing out the fantasy of walking into an arena as your favorite WWE superstar with their entrance music, and other activities.

Expected notables who are slated to be at Fanatics Fest NYC include NFL Super Bowl winner Tom Brady; MLB Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter; two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant; NFL Greats brothers Peyton and Eli Manning; former New York Knick Carmelo Anthony; former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Mike Tyson; MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz; NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist; NBA legend Julius Erving; movie director Spike Lee; NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson; NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders; NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice; New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson; WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes; NHL All-Star Auston Matthews; NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce; WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu, and more.

Tickets for Fanatics Fest NYC can be purchased at www.fanaticsfest.com with prices starting at $20 for children and $50 for adults.

