‘4C’ Hair Essentials For Fall: Sought After Products For Kinky Curls & Coils

From Jill Scott to Lupita and Issa Rae, it is crystal clear that rocking natural hair is not a trend, but a style statement deeply rooted in pride and heritage that is here to stay.

We love the way our hair goes from one style to the next effortlessly — it’s a part of our magic. But even the most enchanting hair needs the right products and tools — especially when fall and winter show up and hair shrinkage gets even more real with fickle weather! Why stand in long lines at your local beauty store when Amazon has these amazing grabs? Let’s get into these tried-and-true picks for 4c and textured hair!

Made from 100% coconut oil this styling gel will have your wash ‘n go’s, twist outs, puffs, and bantu knots moisturized defined! For best results, use one wet or slightly damp hair. Who says 4c hair can’t have texture?

Maintaining your hair has never been easier with this brush. No more mental exhaustion and tired arms from hours of detangling your natural hair! The tool works amazingly on wet or dry hair and withstands daily use unlike other brushes that break easily!

Hands down this is the BEST oil for Type 4 hair! Made with natural ingredients like extra virgin olive oil, rice bran oil, grapeseed oil, karanja oil, hempseed oil, this product tames frizzes , seals ends, and is excellent for a hot oil treatment. Your curls haven’t seen elongation until you’ve discovered “the secret”!

If you’ve got a TWA, better known as a teenie weenie afro, the Twist It Up Comb is a great styling tool quickly give your look more shape and definition. Superior to common sponge tools, it is made from anti-bacterial stainless steel that doesn’t trip your crown of hair oils. Moreover, this Amazon bestseller seen on Shark Tank is created by a Black man for ethnic women and men!

Going natural doesn’t mean eliminating straight styles from aesthetic. You can still have a flowy, fan-blowing Beyoncé look with kinky curls and cols with this dynamic hand-held brush. After washing and conditioning the hair, spray on some heat protectant this product do the rest.

We can’t stress it enough: Natural hair needs MOISTURE! Try this powerful duo for deep-down hydrating and cleansing that will leave your hair feeling softer and smelling like a coconut paradise!