5 Black Female Family Members Make History, Launch New CBD Infused Cooking Oil Line

Meet the founders of The B.E. Well Company, who have launched the first and only Black-owned line of CBD-infused cooking oils that are both organic and non-GMO.

Created by five family members (one aunt, twin sisters, and their two cousins), the company has launched a line of infused cooking oils to specifically help women get a daily serving of CBD along with the benefits of good healthy fats versus using regular oils, margarine, and butter.

The new line features four organic products including avocado, olive oil, grapeseed, and coconut. Each offers a full serving of clean organic, Colorado-grown CBD. As millions of women are turning to CBD to help with female issues such as PMS and hormonal imbalances, The B.E. Well Company has designed their cooking oils to offer even more. Good fats such as those found in olive oil and avocado oil have been clinically shown to help maintain heart health and the reduction of cholesterol.