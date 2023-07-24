5 Black-Owned Tequila Brands To Celebrate International Tequila Day

Thanks to the internet, celebratory days have become quite visible. You can google any day of the year, just about, and come up with some interesting and obscure event. Take today for example: If you didn’t know July 24 is International Tequila Day. –And to aid with the spirited festivities, BLACK ENTERPRISE is highlighting a few Black-owned tequila brands to get International Tequila Day popping.

1) TCapri Tequila

TCapri, founded by Tiffany Hainesworth in 2019. Tiffany is the first black woman to own a tequila company, and she did the work by learning to make it from the plant to the bottle. This tequila is rumored to be smooth, ultra Premium and is also hand-crafted and made in small batches.

2) Los Hermanos 1978

Los Hermanos 1978 was invented by two brothers–William and Donta Henson–hence the name. Los Hermanos 1978 first Black and veteran-owned tequila company and launched 2021. This tequila was concocted to celebrate brotherhood and the spirit of togetherness.

3) Anteel Tequila

Anteel was founded by Nayana Ferguson and her husband Don in 2018, and is based out of Detroit, Michigan. Nayana Ferguson, who is a pancreatic and breast cancer survivor is passionate about tequila because it’s one of the spirits she can drink because of the low sugar, carbs and calories. This tequila has a signature coconut lime blanco.

4) E. Cuarenta Tequila

E. Cuanrenta was founded in 2018 by Earl Stevens, als0 known as ya boy E-40. The Platinum recording artist and record label owner is a huge fan of tequila, and get this nugget–E.Cuarenta is his stage name, E40, in Espanol. This tequila is made with an old world style of crafting. Go dumb on E.Cuarenta tequila.

5) Shadow Tequila

Shadow Tequila was founded by Teddy Jasper, the CEO of the company, and his sister Tiara who is the president. Shadow Tequila is a new company launched this year. This spirit brand offers bold flavors for each profile and redefines luxury libations.

Happy Tequila day, Black People! Drink responsibly!



