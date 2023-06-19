9 Black-Owned Libations To Celebrate Emancipation Day 

Happy Juneteenth Black people! What better day to celebrate Black emancipation than the 158th anniversary of freedom for the last enslaved African Americans after an almost six month delay. What better day to raise our glasses on Emancipation Day in honor of those who have endured and blessed us with the spirit of resilience and accomplishment. BLACK ENTERPRISE toasts up with these nine Black-owned wine, beer, and spirits to honor the Black past, present, future–and include in freedom festivities. May the spirit of our ancestors be with you.

Beers

Harlem Brewing Company

Just posted a photo https://t.co/eyKoNeNnoz — Harlem Brewing (@HarlemBrewing) July 28, 2016

Beer pioneer and entrepreneur Celeste Beatty founded Harlem Brewing Company in the year 2000. Harlem Brewing Company creates expressive and intuitive flavors like Sugar Hill Golden Ale, Renaissance Wit and 125 IPA that shares the passed down traditions and timeless history of Harlem. It’s the perfect Emancipation Day brew.

Down Home Brewing Company

Join us for “Hip Hops Cities: MEM + ATL” on July 29 at 7PM CST! We’re featuring @bealestbrewing @downhomebrewing @hippinhopsbrewery @atlantucky and so much more! Click the link to RSVP! https://t.co/4A1VgjlNYE Photo Credit: @downhomebrewing pic.twitter.com/5ZUR6Ry4pR — We Are Memphis (@wearememphistn) July 24, 2021

Down home Brewing Company began production in 2017, and was founded by Chris Reeves and William Allen Moore. Based out of Atlanta, the Down Home Brewing Company is Georgia’s first black owned brewery. Down Home Brewery has four beers available on the market, GEORGIA HOOCH IPA, T-POM POMEGRANATE WHEAT ALE, DOWN RIGHT HAZY IPA, and DOWN RIGHT HAZY IPA.

Crowns and Hops

THIS IDEA OF "THE DOPEST"…WE ASK YOU TO CONSIDER THE CULTURE THAT DELIVERED THIS CONCEPT.

–

This language came from a community. These ideas came from a culture. As we think on the origins of Hip-Hop, Jazz, R&B, Streetwear and beyond, we have to consider Black & Brown peopl

Crowns and Hops have been changing the face of the brewing scene since 2016. Founded by Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter– with a goal to build up cultural equality as well as eliminating the gender and racial space in craft beer. Crowns and Hops are building community, preserving culture and inspiring beer consumers to expand their palate with a variety of flavors.

Wine

McBride Sisters Wine Company

I meet new people almost every week now who praise me for my Twitter. Probably 6 or 7 tonight I do it for you, folks! Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming: they are now making woke wines. Wtf is “Black Girl Magic Sparkling Brut”?!?! pic.twitter.com/neJgq41Qj5 — Maxwell Meyer (@mualphaxi) April 23, 2023



Robin and Andréa started Mcbride Sisters Wine Company in 2005 out of California. The sisters share a passion for wine and offer flavors for all wine connoisseurs. The Black Girl magic collection is the sisters homage to the story and culture of Black girls and inspired by their adaptability and magic.

Theopolis Vineyards

Please join Theopolis Vineyards as we celebrate National Red Rose Day. This day pays tribute to one of the most iconic symbols of love and romance throughout history, the red rose. Enjoy your favorite Theopolis Vineyards wine with a loved one today. pic.twitter.com/kOhtYD2dCi — Theopolis Vineyards (@TheopolisV) June 12, 2023

Ms. Thoedora Lee founded Theopolis Vineyards 2003 in Yorkville, California. Known in the wine world as Theo-patra, queen of the vineyards. Ms. Lee founded Theopolis because of the influence of mentors who she saw own vineyards as well. Theopolis Vineyards has a selection of bold, sweet wines that will please your palate well, especially on this Emancipation Day.

Ole’ Orleans

Thank you to the amazing Lesley Logan at @upscale_pr for writing about Ole’ Orleans Wines and Spirits in @thesheenmagazine . Link below:https://t.co/iMpTxG0gmf https://t.co/5GhUjvo8uS — Ole’ Orleans (@OleOrleans) March 11, 2022



Kim Lewis is the owner of Ole’ Orleans which is the first micro winery in the state of Louisiana. Based out of the city of New Orleans, Ole Orleans is inspired by cajun and creole roots. Since 2018, Ole’ Orleans has assembled some of the finest red, semi sweet, rose, white and port wine.

Spirits

Indoggo Gin



Snoop Dogg and Keenan Towns released the strawberry infused gin in 2020. Indoggo Gin is sugar-free, gluten-free and is five times distilled. Snoop Dogg made “Gin and Juice,” so it’s only right that he conjures a gin the people can vibe too.

Branson

Nice line up 👏🥇

Branson Cognac 🥃

Phantom VS, GC VSOP, Royal VSOP,

XO 👏 pic.twitter.com/lDosoMh8bd — BransonCognac (@bransoncognac) March 16, 2022

South Jamaica, Queens, native Curtis Jackson who is widely known known as 50 Cent is notorious for his business endeavors. Branson is a cognac that comes in V.S and V.S.O.P

Uncle Nearest Premium Whisky

Uncle Nearest pays homage to the foremost established African American master distiller, Nearest Green. The whisky brand founded in 2017 has been the most rapidly growing in history, and the most awarded whisky and bourbon brand from 2019-2021. And has a plethora of aged whiskeys, as well as cocktail kits.

Happy Emancipation Day, Y’all.



