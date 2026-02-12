5 Black South Carolina Teens Make Local Boy Scout History

A group of South Carolina teenagers has made history as the largest class of Black Eagle Scouts in the state.

The teen scouts from Orangeburg were recently recognized after earning the rank of Eagle Scout. The designation is the highest achievement in Scouts BSA. The milestone represents the largest group of African American Eagle Scouts inducted together in South Carolina. The five members of Scouting America Troops 500 and 190 rose in ranks at the Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony at Trinity United Methodist Church.

To achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, candidates must complete required merit badges, serve in leadership roles, and complete a community service project that benefits others. Willie Townes, Derwin Brailey, Khamary Cleckley, Sean Nimmons, and Melvin Hart fulfilled those requirements, earning 21 merit badges, News19 reported.

Family, friends, and community members gathered to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and historical achievement. The accomplishment reflects years of dedication by the teen scouts. Townes says the accomplishment is “surreal” as the pandemic proved a significant “roadblock” to completion.

The recognition ceremony highlighted the scouts’ dedication to completing the rigorous process required to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Each candidate was required to demonstrate leadership within their troop and carry out a service project benefiting the community. Cleckley would like to continue working with the program to support younger scouts.

“I plan to come back and help with the young people, and we have other Eagle Scouts, so I was to come back and help the younger generation,” he told News19.

Ascending to the top ranks of the scouts denotes a sustained effort on behalf of the teens, their immediate support systems, and mentorship. As less than 10% of Eagle Scouts are Black, the accomplishment is significant. Hart acknowledged his accomplishment and the weight it carries.

“This means a whole lot to me. Not a lot of individuals get to achieve this rank,” Hart said. “It’s a very small percent, and being amongst the few, especially being young Black men, it holds a lot.”

The teens’ new rank represents a significant moment for Orangeburg and for scouting in South Carolina, setting a new benchmark within the state for African American participation at the highest level of Scouts BSA.

