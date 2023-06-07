5 Days. No Police. Brownsville Addresses Over-Policing In It's Hood.

The nation’s distrust of law enforcement has been mounting for years. In the wake of police violence, more community members have expressed skepticism at whether law enforcement is here to protect and serve the public or themselves. These deadly encounters between civilians and law enforcement can be caused by something as simple as a phone call. However, in recent years, many Americans have begun to ask the question: what if communities handle conflict between themselves and leave law enforcement out of it? That is exactly what Brownsville in Brooklyn, New York is doing.

According to the New York Times, several times a year, the organization Brownsville in Violence Out places members on two blocks in the neighborhood, and all low-level 911 calls are sent to them rather than the police. With plain clothes officers nearby to prevent escalation, these members are tasked with moderating all non-emergency crimes that do not require an arrest for five days.

Established in 2014, Brownsville In Violence Out is an anti-gun violence initiative. This program seeks to change dangerous norms and educate people so that they can facilitate change. The program has initiated a groundbreaking move to minimize policing and instead delegate responsibilities to well-respected community members. Rather than armed officers, neighbors are entrusted to care for neighbors.

It is a novel approach and quite daring. Some neighborhood residents have expressed their appreciation for the program’s move. Others are fearful. Lise Perez, 26, spoke to the New York Times about her concerns. Perez owns Clara’s Beauty Salon on Pitkin Avenue. She has over two dozen cameras located around her store and nobody can enter or leave without her allowing them. She is skeptical of the initiative, dubious of its ability to protect residents and business owners on the street.

“In this area, nobody feels too safe,” she said. “We’re all here surviving.”

Regardless of one’s stance, the results have been undeniable. Since the initiative’s creation, community members have successfully dispelled physical confrontations and even armed robbery using the power of de-escalation rather than brute force. The New York Times reports that homicide declined 50% in the first half of 2023. Shootings dropped 25%.

This is the work of the Brownsville Safety Alliance. This alliance is a group of neighborhood and city groups that work alongside law enforcement and the Kings County District Attorney’s office to keep more people from entering the criminal justice system.

The architect of this idea is Terrell Anderson, the commander of the 73rd Precinct. He was elected in June 2020, one month after George Floyd’s death. Appointed amid the social upheaval, Anderson had a long way to go in building community trust. Inspector Anderson entered the office with a stance against excessive policing. In a 2020 interview with Gothamist, he said, “When I see these kids, you know, I see myself. I did grow up in hip-hop culture, so that is a culture that I embrace. The way some of them dress — well, I dress that way as well. So, you know, I’m not going to automatically criminalize anybody.” But residents’ complaints about the excessive use of force by law enforcement and the earlier 2019 shooting death of Kwesi Ashun, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, did little to quell the tension that threatened to boil over.

To gauge the best course of action, Inspector Anderson asked residents how the police department could build trust. What he found was the need for more community members in charge of each other’s safety rather than armed and uniformed men with badges. The Safety Alliance was born.

While the members of Brownsville In Violence Out peruse the area in case of conflict, other agencies remain seated, offering their services to those in need. From free child care and resources to games, this experimental concept does more than try to bridge the gap between law enforcement and Brownsville residents. It offers ways to strengthen the community so that residents have the tools to improve their conditions in the long term.

