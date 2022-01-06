 5 New Year Strategies To Help Black Businesses Boost Sales And Flourish In 2022

Career Entrepreneurship Lifestyle Money News

5 New Year Strategies To Help Black Businesses Boost Sales And Flourish In 2022

by Jeffrey McKinney17
grants
(Image: iStock/monkeybusinessimages)
With the start of 2022 in place, it offers a fresh vitality to motivate Americans to pursue new goals.
A solid growth strategy is a vital element that most successful companies have. Many use it to differ themselves from rivals and spur sales. Small businesses may do well to adopt such plan in the upcoming  year. With forces like COVID-19 surging, consumers keeping a closer on spending, and rivals hungry for your customers,  entrepreneurs must be open to new ways to flourish.
That may mean staying resilient despite COVID, overhauling websites to lure a larger number of digital focused customers, and making your brand more compelling. And those fixes may be more true for Black entrepreneurs with less access to capital to expand or hit much harder by the loss of customers.
 In today’s changing world, it perhaps is more than likely how businesses engage with customers and ways customers buy goods and services will be different than in previous years. Given that, here here are some tips based on Black Enterprise research that small business owners may want to consider implementing now that could  potentially help benefit their enterprises this year.
 1. Definitely go digital if you have not have not already.
It’s not rocket science to understand that being online is necessary now. Digital marketing should  be very high on your priority list. Whether it is reaching more customers or learning what they want from your            business, those can be game changers for your business. There are several options you can consider to          get started. Some initial ones might include establishing branded social media content page profiles. Another might ensuring your website has a call to action, like “Shop Now or Sign Up,”  that simple to reach and click on, including a mobile device.

2. Make high quality customer service a top concern. 

Whether times are good or bad, customer service is among the most essential facets of any business, particularly a small business.  Providing top-notch customer service can boost sales with new customers, generate more sales with existing ones, and increase referrals from both segments.

3. Find new growth opportunities for your business. 

Don’t become complacent or close minded there are not new ways to increase revenue or attract customers. It could be as simple as learning what is working and building on that. Or might be teaming with another business and selling products at both of your businesses to reach new customers.   The bottom line is be  open to new ways to expand.

4. Consider investing in technology to help nourish growth. 

Technology can be an asset to your business and help accelerate results this year. However, it can also be very expensive and a potential budget breaker. To help determine that, check this out.

5. Be aware of the latest industry trends

Another potential game-changer for you is ensuring on on top of the fresh trends in your industry. That may mean you have to regularly active on social media, going to industry events, and networking with other  entrepreneurs. All can help you stay ahead of rivals.  This site shows some trends for this year.

Jeffrey McKinney is a long-time freelance business writer and reporter, contributing to Black Enterprise magazine for several years on broad range of business and financial topics. He also writes regularly for Franchise Times, a highly regarded publication covering the franchise industry.

×