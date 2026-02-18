5 Ways To Normalize ‘Random Acts of Kindness’

Feb. 17 was Random Acts of Kindness Day, a day that promotes deliberate generosity among people, businesses, and community groups. If you missed it, that’s fine. Random acts of kindness can be practiced anytime.

Studies have shown that kindness produces quantifiable enhancements in personal well-being, workplace morale, and community participation. The Denver-based nonprofit Random Acts of Kindness Foundation created the initiative to show how kindness benefits social and psychological health and to “make kindness the norm,” according to its website.

If you’re interested in hopping on the kindness train and want to make a significant impact, here are a few ways to get started.

Support a Black-owned business with a direct purchase

People who wish to create positive change for those who are marginalized economically can support to a Black-owned businesses through a direct sale. It’s a good idea to verify the business’s status before making purchases to ensure that businesses are Black-owned. You can confirm at physical stores or through the company’s online platform.

Leave a 100% tip for service workers

As a random act of kindness, the recommended tip amount should equal twice the regular payment or completely cover the entire service expense. Service workers who receive tips depend on gratuities because the federal minimum wage for tipped employees stands at $2.13 per hour. One substantial tip from a customer can make a major difference in a worker’s income for the day.

Donate blood

The American Red Cross has announced ongoing blood shortages. All healthy adults who meet eligibility criteria can arrange and complete a blood donation as a random act of kindness. A single donation delivers significant help to numerous patients. Blood donations are operated by the American Red Cross at sites nationwide and can be found on the organization’s website.

Write a professional recommendation

People who have worked directly with a colleague can make a substantial difference by validating their professional capabilities. This random act of kindness involves sharing a well-written LinkedIn recommendation or formal reference letter to showcase an individual’s strengths effectively. Endorsements help professionals build their careers through social proof and increase their visibility. They might even create career opportunities.

Fund a classroom or youth initiative

This can be as simple as supplying classroom materials or youth enrichment programs to help reduce the financial stress teachers face when they have to purchase these supplies from their own funds. Small donations through DonorsChoose fulfill verified requests quickly to deliver direct benefits to students and educators.

