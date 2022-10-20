5 Ways To Show Up For National Women’s Small Business Month

As October rounds out, Black women are still the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in America. But even with their glowing rise in the business world, the job is no easy slay.

These inspiring women are pursuing multiple professions and launching business ventures simultaneously as a means to achieve economic success and generational wealth. However, they continue to face disproportionate headwinds, including dealing with micro-aggressions, accessing capital, and building supportive networks.

In solidarity, BLACK ENTERPRISE has served as a guide for Black entrepreneurs seeking to launch and grow their companies since the late Earl G. Graves, Sr published the magazine’s first issue in 1970.

Join us in our tireless effort to celebrate and support female entrepreneurship during National Women’s Small Business Month.

Attend or host an event

It really does take a village. Whether it’s a conference, webinar, seminar, or workshop, these efforts amplify the needs of small businesses.

For example, BLACK ENTERPRISE is hosting its upcoming virtual Sisters Inc. on Nov. 2 to inspire, empower, and connect Black women entrepreneurs, job creators, economic drivers, and community transformers. This one-day, solutions-driven event promotes businesses big or small. It will feature powerful and dynamic women, and small business owners, as they share resources, tackle common challenges, and grow togetherness through sisterhood.

Stay up-to-date with the growing community

With the immense growth of lady bosses, it is not easy to get access to every small business in one place. We have seen search evolve, but engines are still complicated as the Internet grows by thousands of websites per day. The historically under-served can often get lost without efforts to put their business at the forefront.

Black women understand the importance of exposure, so it is a no-brainer to create a search engine to make the search for all things Black more useful, social, and equal.

Take a look at this visionary, former journalist and Hiihat founder Ngozi Ahanotu, who is amplifying the Black experience while also making it easier to access. Read her story here.

Invest in a small business. Consistency is key.

Investments in Black women entrepreneurs can offer a path to catalyze a more equitable, inclusive funding and support ecosystem. With that in mind, entrepreneurship calls for consistent support.

If you’re looking for ways to pour more of your dollars into your favorite small business or discovering a new gem, create an intentional budget. You can try allocating some money toward those goals.

Drive profits with National Women’s Small Business Month promotions

This month calls for more than a celebration. If you are an entrepreneur, this is an opportunity to create savvy promotions for advocacy purposes. Proportions can be donated to organizations with a focus on women-owned small businesses.

Show love on social media

One post or positive review can illuminate brands if you buy a product from a Black-female-owned small business. Consumers love testimonies and testimonies can drive sales. Through the power of social media, options are increasing for people to collaborate and uplift one another.

Don’t forget to tag social media handles on posts to put a name with the enterprise.

