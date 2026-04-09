Bless Him! 5-Year-Old Spends 200 Days On Transplant List Before Finally Receiving A Heart

Five-year-old Khu’meri Williams, who spent more than 200 days in the hospital walls battling a severe cardiac condition, has finally received a heart transplant.

His journey reached al turning point when his family learned that a matching heart had been located, ending a period of medical uncertainty that began during the previous summer.

In April, the surgical team at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta performed the transplant operation. On Day 202, Khu’meri got a new heart. On Day 212, he was discharged from the hospital.

His departure was celebrated by hospital employees and Khumeri’s ringing of the ceremonial bell, signaling an end to his ordeal.

“Khumeri’s purpose during his time at Children’s wasn’t just to receive a new heart, but to spread joy to everyone around him,” his mom, Sara Gibson, told Atlanta News First.

An Atlanta 6 y/o boy, Khu’meri Williams, spent 212 days in the hospital battling severe heart failure before receiving a life-saving heart transplant.



He has now returned home to continue his recovery with lifelong medications and lifestyle adjustments. pic.twitter.com/FHKPF5TAZu — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 7, 2026

Returning to a normal routine has been a joyous occasion. Though the now 6-year-old will have a lifelong medication regimen, he is able to participate in everyday activities. Khu’meri expressed his gratitude to the medical team at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“Thank you for taking such good care of me,” he said.

While the transplant represents a major victory, Khu’meri will require ongoing medical supervision to monitor the new organ’s health. Pediatric transplant recipients not only follow a strict regimen of medication but also require multiple follow-up appointments to prevent complications.

As of 2025, Black or African American individuals represent approximately 27% of all candidates on the national organ transplant waiting list, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Black people only account for 23% of total organ transplant recipients in 2024.

Statistics specifically regarding heart transplants show that Black patients make up nearly 29% of those waiting for a match.

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