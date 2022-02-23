5-Year-Old Boy Shot Multiple Times in The Face By Two Teens During ‘Execution-Style’ Home Invasion

A 5-year-old boy was among three people fatally shot execution-style during a home invasion in Detroit over the weekend.

Caleb Harris, his mother, Lashon Marshall, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, were found shot and killed inside their home on the west side of Detriot on Sunday, Fox 2 Detriot reports. After not hearing from them, a family member went to check on them and discovered the horrific scene.

Investigators don’t believe the murders occurred on Sunday, and the bodies may have been there for more than a day.

“I received the most devastating news of my life, that my grandson had been killed,” Caleb’s grandmother, Shalesa Floyd said.

Police made two arrests in connection with the triple homicide. Through a series of tips, they were able to identify the suspects, Click On Detroit reports.

The two suspects have been identified, and they are both juveniles. They were taken into custody without incident after police obtained search warrants.

“For you to shoot a 5-year-old in the face? Twice? You could have let him go so he could remain and live,” Floyd said.

“To do this — it’s like a monster would do this.”

Former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo is a relative of Caleb and comforted Floyd on Monday.

“What mindset can anyone be in that would shoot a baby in the face intentionally?” Gay-Dagnogo said. “You have to be heartless. There is one thing to even a score or have issues with an adult but a child? A child is off-limits.”

Floyd is Caleb’s paternal grandmother and says her son is devastated over the loss of his child. The grandmother is now wondering why her grandson was killed in such a heinous way.

“You could have just left my grandson there alone; I would have come get him,” Floyd said. “He could have grown up to be anything he wanted. He’s our future; he was our future. Why would you take my grandson from me?”