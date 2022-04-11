50 Cent Calls Out Will Smith’s 10-Year Oscars Ban, Says It’s ‘Too Harsh’

50 Cent is known for joking about almost everything on his social media. But even the hip-hop-heavy-hitter thinks Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban is a bit much.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences met on Friday to determine how they would handle Smith’s infamous Oscars slap attack against Chris Rock. It was determined that the King Richard star would be banned from the Academy Awards for the next decade.

Once 50, real name Curtis Jackson, learned of the decision, he shared his response on Twitter.

“Got Damn they doing Will dirty, This is too harsh so he cant come back till he 63 years old,” 50 tweeted.

— 50cent (@50cent) April 8, 2022

The Power creator insinuated that Will Smith could be facing an impending lawsuit over his physical assault of Chris Rock.

“And the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH,” 50 added.

After the ban was issued, Smith responded, expressing his agreeance.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith told Page Six on Friday.

Sources claimed the Academy was split on how to respond to the slap. There were debates around whether or not Smith would have his Academy Award for Best Actor rescinded.

The Academy’s board found it hypocritical to take Smith’s statuette back, considering that “convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein and fugitive child rapist Roman Polanski” still haven’t been stripped of their Oscars, The Sun reports.

“The members — of which there are over 9,000, with hundreds of WhatsApp groups flying about — are completely split,” the source said.

Chris Rock recently said he wouldn’t break his silence on the slap until he receives the right offer.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid,” Rock said during his comedy show in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, April 9, the Desert Sun reports. “Life is good. I got my hearing back.”