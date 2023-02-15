50 Cent Inks Non-Exclusive Deal with Fox Entertainment

Determined to keep his legacy alive and well, 50 Cent has inked a deal with Fox Entertainment.

According to Variety, 50 will write dramas, live-action comedies, and animated series through his company, G-Unit Television and Films.

“Whether it’s music, film or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming, told Variety. “He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

50 Cent added, “I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions.”

Back in September, 50 ended his deal with Starz. However, his projects Black Mafia Family, and Power spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force are owned by Starz.

The Queens native also created the ABC series, For Life, WeTV’s Hip Hop Homicides, and the fascinating podcast, Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Who Brought Down a Drug Lord.

Recently, the rapper celebrated the 20th anniversary of his freshman album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, with special vinyl editions.

“20 years ago today, I dropped the largest debuting hip hop album of all time,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “Here’s Your chance to Own a piece of History! Get your Autographed ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ Albums Today. Available for the next 7 Days.”

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was released on February 6, 2003 on Interscope Records. The limited edition vinyls are on sale for $399 on 50 Cent’s website and are expected to ship in the first week of March.