50 Cent Inks Deal to Become Official Spirit Partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves

50 Cent made his mark in the hip-hop game, has been making celebratory moves in the television industry, and is now setting his sights to make a dent in the sports world.

The In Da Club recording artist and his liquor company have reached a deal with The Minnesota Timberwolves. The NBA team has announced that a multiyear partnership has been signed with 50 Cent-owned Sire Spirits. With this arrangement, Sire Spirits is the “Official Spirit Partner of the Timberwolves” with its award-winning Branson Cognac. This also makes Le Chemin du Roi Champagne the “Official Champagne of the Timberwolves.”

“I had the opportunity to meet with the Timberwolves and knew they were the perfect partners for Sire Spirits,” said Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. “I am a big fan of the team, and I am excited to spend more time in Minnesota and get to know all the fans.”

The Power executive will also incorporate his G-Unity Foundation into the relationship. They will co-host two community basketball clinics throughout the season with the Timberwolves & Lynx Basketball Academy. Those clinics will be held at the Timberwolves practice facility at Mayo Clinic Square and will be led by team officials.

Sire Spirits will also be the presenting sponsor of a “Sip & See” VIP pre-game happy hour for players’ wives, girlfriends, and family members.

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Sire Spirits and to introduce Wolves fans to Sire’s award-winning cognac and champagne,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke in a written statement. “Moreover, Curtis’ commitment through his G-Unity Foundation aligns with our community programming to not only grow the game of basketball but cultivate and foster life skills for our local youth.” A year ago, 50 Cent signed a similar partnership deal with the Houston Rockets. That deal also showcases and sells Jackson’s award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands. The spirits are sold at Houston Rockets games and Toyota Center events with multiple themed bars, a branded luxury suite, and a courtside loge box.