Rapper 50 Cent Signs 3-Project Deal With Lusid Media, First Project Set To Be True Crime Series

Hip-hop businessman Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is extending his television reach outside the Starz network.

According to Variety, the Power executive and his company, G-Unit Film & Television, agreed to a three-project partnership with Lusid Media. Reportedly, one project is already in the works and is set to be an unscripted true crime series on the Peacock network. The project is slated to come out next year.

50 Cent shared the news with fans on social media, “more heat on the way, must see Tv 📺GLG🚦GreenlightGang i don’t miss 🎯Peacock 💣Boom💨 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

In another post, the rapper said, “👀if you not with me, you against me. we can work together, or you can watch me work. i’m getting sh*t done whether you like it or not. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi“

“I am excited by the kind of stories we’re going to be bringing to life together, and can’t wait for the first project to reach Peacock next year,” 50 Cent said in a written statement.

“G-Unit Film & Television continues to go from strength to strength, and this partnership with Lusid is another great collaboration for the team.”

The news comes more than one month after the creator shared that he has felt a sense of freedom since his Starz contract ended. He said on social media, “09-17-22 official day of really owning my content & deciding where and how i do it moving forward!!! GLG🚦GreenLightGang 🎯bulls eye we don’t miss 💣BOOM💨#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

Reportedly, Lusid Media President Zak Weisfeld is excited about the partnership, “50 Cent is a storytelling phenomenon, and we’re excited by the combination of our track record in the unscripted entertainment space, and the dynamism of 50 and the G Unit team.” “There’s a whole different energy and a unique point of view that makes our joint projects really special.”