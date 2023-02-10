50 Cent Returns to Music with New Collaboration With Nas for Upcoming ‘King’s Disease 4’

Two kings from Queens, 50 Cent and Nas, are set to collaborate on a future project.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard magazine, Power executive producer and hip-hop recording artist, 50 Cent, acknowledged that he will be teaming up with God’s Son, the Stillmatic rapper, Nas. The two, who both hail from the borough of Queens in New York City, engaged in beef many years ago and the hip-hop world would welcome a collaboration between the two entrepreneurs.

In the interview, 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, also discussed the success that has propelled him in Hollywood after producing the Starz’ Power television drama that has spawned three spinoffs, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. The television show also solidified Omari Hardwick as a successful actor, as he played the leading character on the show, James St. Patrick.

While 50 Cent has been building a conglomerate of television projects, including the BMF series, and one of his latest, the investigative series Hip-Hop Homicides, he has been absent from the recording studio. The witty rapper has not released a studio album in almost 10 years, since 2014’s Animal Ambition.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and he is back in the studio preparing for another album, working with the likes of Dr. Dre and the person who signed him, Eminem. Is it possible that the man who never runs from any beef misses his first love, music?

“I get the attention that I want from music when I want it. I just went out and toured 45 countries, and everywhere was sold out. That made me want to offer new music that I could integrate into everything now. I’ve done what I wanted to do in the [sales] capacity. I’ve sold over 35 million records. Not singles — albums.”

With him reconnecting with the folks that helped start his career and hooking up with his Queens, NY brethren for the fourth installation of Nas’ King’s Disease, the excitement for a new 50 Cent album will probably reach unexpected levels for someone who hasn’t released an album in 9 years.