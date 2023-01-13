50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique

Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress.

The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in season two of his Starz series BMF and how he helped reignite her career after claims of being blackballed by Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey, and Tyler Perry.

While addressing “cancel culture” 50, real name Curtis Jackson, recalled confronting Perry about the role he played in Mo’Nique not getting cast in any major roles.

“Like, Mo’Nique, why is she canceled? I had to revisit that,” 50 explained.

He expressed his confusion about why she was out of work for 13 years “because of something she said.” Mo’Nique spent over a decade calling out Daniels, Winfrey, and Perry over claims they worked together to blackball her for not doing promotional press for the 2009 film Precious.

“I know Tyler wouldn’t support that,” 50 said. “He never told nobody not to work with her… When I talked to him, he was like, ‘Nah, I never told no one not to work with her.’ And I said, ‘But you’re Tyler Perry and you never told anyone to work with her.’ He was like, ‘I never looked at it like that.’”

In February 2022, Mo’Nique came forward with receipts of Perry’s behind-the-scenes behavior where he demanded Mo’Nique apologize to him for the blackball claims before he would agree to a sit-down with her.

“@tylerperry eventually the people will see, listen and do something about you not keeping your word. I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, conducted an Instagram Live where they played audio revealing how remorseful Perry was for how he had treated her in the past.