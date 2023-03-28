50 Cent Slam Dunks With New NBA Deals For His Sire Spirit Brand

50 Cent is taking over the NBA.

According to The Indianapolis Recorder, the Queens-born rapper has partnered with the Indiana Pacers for a multi-year deal with his nonprofit organization, The G-Unity Foundation. According to Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports and Entertainment CEO, the partnership will let Indianapolis “deliver new world-class experiences not only to our premium guests but to all visitors to Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Indianapolis community, at large.”

His foundation will be highlighted during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, as Sire Spirits recently became the official alcohol partner of the Indiana Pacers, and the game will be held in Indianapolis.

Fuson said he is “excited” to work with 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, and the G-Unity Foundation and hopes the partnership will “improve the lives of our city’s young people while bringing Pacers fans Sire Spirit’s award-winning premium products.” Pacer fans can enjoy the spirits, including Branson Cognac and his award-winning champagne, Le Chemin Du Roi, at The East Sideline Club, the courtside bar soon to be renamed the Sire Spirits ‘67 Club.

Jackson is dribbling through the NBA with all kinds of deals. As sources say he’s been working to get his brand into all 30 NBA arenas, news broke that fans of the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves will also be able to indulge in Sire Spirits. Making that announcement via Instagram, the Power executive is ready for his brand to be highlighted during the playoffs, saying his partnership with the Timberwolves is “perfect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

“I had the opportunity to meet with the Timberwolves and knew they were the perfect partners for Sire Spirits,” 50 Cent said in a statement. “I am a big fan of the team, and I am excited to spend more time in Minnesota and get to know all the fans.”