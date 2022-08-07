50 Cent To Host Podcast About The Downfall of Drug Lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán

Recording artist and television producer 50 Cent is set to host and produce a podcast about the notorious drug kingpin Joaquín Guzmán, better known as El Chapo. According to Deadline, Cuate/twin/: The downfall of El Chapo will include never-before-heard interviews from Pedro Flores and Margarito Flores, two twins from Chicago who testified against Guzmán during his trial.

The Power producer, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, will partner with Lionsgate and their new podcast division for the project. Jackson also shared the news on Aug. 3 on social media and wrote a caption referencing the stellar Netflix drama Narcos.

“New Heat on the way If you liked Narco’s your going to be blowin away by The Flores Twins. GLG GreenLightGang.”

New Heat on the way If you liked Narco’s your going to be blowin away by The Flores Twins. GLG🚦GreenLightGang • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/TNhLXYunio — 50cent (@50cent) August 3, 2022

Guzmán was the head of the Sinaloa Cartel and was infamous for building tunnels and twice breaking out of prison. He was nicknamed El Chapo because of his short stature.

After being extradited from Mexico and tried in the United States, Guzmán went on trial for leading the international drug-smuggling enterprise. In 2019, he was convicted of leading the Sinaloa Cartel and of distributing more than a million kilograms of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and crystal meth between the years of 1989 and 2014.

Guzmán allegedly ordered his sicarios to kidnap, torture and slaughter their victims and often committed the brutal acts himself. The Flores brothers were witnesses against Guzmán and made a deal with the DEA to avoid lifetime sentences. They were released from prison in 2020 and entered the witness protection program, according to ABC7 News. Guzmán was sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Jackson is also producing the horror flick Skill House and shared a gory picture from the shoot on Instagram. According to Variety, the movie looked so real that the cameraman fainted. “👀The camera fell to the ground while filming, This s— is gonna be crazy for real.”