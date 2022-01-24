50 Cent Trolls Teairra Mari Over His Court-Ordered $37,000, ‘She Better Give Me My Money’

Internet troll and rapper 50 Cent took to social media to troll reality star and singer Teairra Mari about the 37 stacks she owed him.

On Instagram, the 46-year-old “In Da Club” emcee posted a photo of Mari and her attorneys with a petty caption on Jan. 19.

“​​Remember this, Smh. She better give me my money before it start to feel like she went to college and her student loans catching up with her.”

The dinero in question is a $37,733 court-ordered settlement from 2019. The 34-year-old entertainer accused former boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad of leaking their sex tape on her Instagram account without permission. 50 Cent, in turn, reposted a salacious still shot of Mari in a compromising position.

The Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood alum filed a lawsuit against Abdul-Ahad and 50 Cent, alleging that both men sexually humiliated and degraded her. Mari declared her relationship with Abdul-Ahad soured after trying to hit a lick for a reality show without success. The “I Ain’t Got It” singer accused the loser ex of releasing revenge porn. 50 Cent denied any wrongdoing citing the photo was already released to the public.

After Mari filed the lawsuit, she defaulted by missing a court date. The judge threw the case out and awarded the rapper $30,000 plus court fees.

Mari hasn’t responded, but her last post on Instagram was on Jan. 10, promoting flat tummy tea.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mari has an estimated net worth of $500,000.