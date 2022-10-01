50 Cent’s New Investigative Drama Takes Raw Look at Crime, Race, and Policing in Hip Hop

Just on the heels of 50 Cent celebrating the end of his deal with Starz, the Hip Hop mogul is unveiling a new investigative series on Hip Hop culture.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mona Scott-Young serve as executive producers on the new WE tv series, Hip Hop Homicides. The investigative drama is hosted by Van Lathan and takes a raw look at race, class, crime, and policing in Hip Hop culture.

The new show aims to set itself apart from other true-crime procedurals by taking a big-picture look at the epidemic of violence in Hip Hop. With a focus on giving a voice to the voiceless, TV personality and producer, Van Lathan, examines the staggering number of murders in the Hip Hop community.

From Pop Smoke to XXXTentacion, the series gives viewers a deeper look at these shocking crimes and how they impacted the Hip Hop scene. The highlights aim to provide loved ones and fans with the closure they seek for some of their favorite rap stars who were gone too soon.

The series dissects the facts exploring leads that often reveal gruesome details of murders and crimes involving popular names in Hip Hop. Each episode features exclusive one-on-one interviews with those closest to the fallen.

Artists like French Montana, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Vic Mensa, and many more, make guest appearances to share valuable insights throughout the season on crimes they have direct knowledge of. The streets were talking, but no one was listening…until now.

The premiere episode highlights the 2020 murder of Brooklyn drill rapper, Pop Smoke, and features an exclusive interview with his mentor, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Pop Smoke was gunned down in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles in what was first labeled a “robbery gone wrong.”

But research shows, the scene lacked the usual signs of forced entry and ransacking associated with those types of crimes. So, was it a targeted hit?

Hip Hop Homicides premieres on WE tv Thursday, Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will become available on the popular AMC streaming service, ALLBLK, every Monday, following the premiere on WE tv.