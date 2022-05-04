50 Cent’s Sire Spirits Scores Minor Victory in Legal Battle With Rémy Martin

Also known as 50 Cent, Curtis Jackson has been in a legal battle with Remy Martin over his Sire Spirits brand and scored a minor victory last week.

According to XXL, 50 Cent’s company, Sire Spirits, fought with Rémy Martin and emerged victorious after a judge ordered Sire Spirits to move forward with its legal case against the cognac brand that originally sued 50 Cent’s company for copyright infringement.