50 Cent's Son Responds to Critics, Offers $6,700 to Spend Time With Dad

Marquise Jackson has been under fire for criticizing the $6,700 in child support 50 Cent paid for him growing up. But much like his famous father, Marquise is clapping back at his haters through a sarcastic Instagram post.

On Monday, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo in response to the backlash he received for his recent interview comments about his dad.

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” Marquise captioned the post.

“🚦Red Yellow Green whatever color he like 😭”

He looked into the camera while posing in front of $100 bills that spelled out the word “entitled.”

The snarky post appeared to be a direct response to criticism the rapper’s eldest son has been receiving for blasting the $6,700 in child support 50 Cent paid his mother, Shaniqua Tompkins. Fans and onlookers have encouraged the father and son to put their differences aside and find a way to come together.

“It’s time to put the pride to the side and reconnect,” one fan told Marquise.

“Awwwww 😢😢 that’s low key heartbreaking,” added someone else.

Marquise’s post didn’t go unnoticed with 50 Cent seemingly responding by posting a clip from his Starz show Power where his character Kanan kills his own son.

“No caption needed,” the G-Unit founder captioned the post.

The rap star has been open about his fallout with his son, with the family drama spilling onto social media for all to see. Back in 2016, 50 Cent got into a social media exchange with his son and Tompkins after the rapper seemingly wrote his son off on his 20th birthday.

“You will be 20 in a few months I’m happy to see you in good spirits,” 50 Cent wrote at the time.

“You be strong out there on your own boy. You are a grown man now.”