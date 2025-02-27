News by Mitti Hicks More Than 50 People Have Died From Mysterious Virus Being Compared To COVID-19 According to the World Health Organization, at least 431 people have been diagnosed with the mysterious illness.







A mysterious, fatal virus is being compared to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The World Health Organization has released data showing that at least 431 people have been diagnosed with an unknown illness in two remote villages in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Daily Mail reports.

British health leaders warn that if the virus continues to spread uncontrolled, it could pose a “significant public health threat.”

“There is a huge amount of uncertainty about this outbreak,” Dr. Michael Head, a senior research fellow at the University of Southampton told the publication. “Outbreaks like this will happen many times around the world and are typically brought under control relatively quickly.”

The concerning element here, Head added, is that there have been hundreds of reported cases and 50 deaths so far.

The latest outbreak data shows the mysterious virus has been traced to a village in the DRC where three kids ate a dead bat. All three died within 48 hours, Radar Online reports. Since then, over 400 cases have been reported, along with 53 deaths.

“The lack of healthcare infrastructure in the DRC means the public health response is more complicated,” Head explained. “However, the country has had mpox and Ebola outbreaks in recent times, so they are experienced at addressing infectious disease epidemics.”

The symptoms mimic Hemorrhagic Fever Diseases (HFDs), a group of infectious diseases caused by viruses that damage blood vessels and lead to bleeding from the eyes, mouth, and ears. Ebola, Marburg, and Lassa Fever all fall in the HFD category. So far, Ebola and Marburg tests have reportedly returned negative.

Other symptoms, according to health leaders, include fever, vomiting, and internal bleeding. The virus can be spread by touching or handling the bodily fluids of an infected person, contaminated objects, or infected wild animals.

In the meantime, WHO health teams are investigating other potential causes, including malaria, food poisoning, typhoid, meningitis, and other diseases.

