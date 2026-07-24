(Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Education by Selena Hill 500 Howard University Freshmen Were Unenrolled Weeks Before Fall Semester Over Tuition Issues Incoming students are uncertain about their enrollment status just weeks before classes begin.







Hundreds of incoming Howard University students say they were shocked after receiving notices that they had been unenrolled from the university’s Class of 2030 just weeks before the start of the fall semester.

Students and families say the decision came amid confusion over tuition payments, scholarships, and financial aid processing. Many believed pending scholarships, loans, or other aid would cover outstanding balances and were caught off guard when the university removed their enrollment status. One incoming freshman, Isabella Williams, told ABC 7 News that she had already packed her belongings and was preparing to move from Alabama to Washington, D.C., when she learned she could no longer attend the historic HBCU.

“Never in my life have I been so disappointed,” Williams said in a tearful video posted on Instagram. “Never in my life have I gotten so far and worked so hard for it to be stripped from me on a random Wednesday.”

Williams said she received two Howard University scholarships totaling $27,000 and believed the remaining balance would be covered once those funds were applied.

“I had two scholarships from Howard University. I had an $11,000 scholarship and a $16,000 scholarship that was directly from them,” she said.

Another incoming freshman, MarLae’ Coffield, said she was devastated after learning she could not attend despite her academic accomplishments.

“I graduated early. I graduated my junior year, and I had a 4.0, and I did all of that just to get into Howard University. And now I can’t go to Howard University,” Coffield said.

Howard University said it had communicated financial requirements and deadlines to incoming students and families throughout the spring and summer through emails, financial aid updates, videos, and Bison Prep sessions.

“Howard University understands the concerns and challenges that students and families are experiencing related to the recent enrollment update for some first-time-in-college students,” the university said in a statement.

The university explained that students who failed to complete required steps — including making tuition payments, setting up approved payment plans, or reporting anticipated scholarships and financial aid — were notified that their enrollment could no longer be held. University officials added that they are reviewing individual cases involving pending scholarships and financial aid applications and will work with affected students to determine next steps.

For many incoming freshmen, the issue represents more than a tuition dispute — it threatens a long-awaited opportunity to attend one of the most prominent HBCU’s in the country. As Howard reviews student cases, families are waiting for clarity on whether their enrollment can be restored before the fall semester begins.

“For us to suddenly be unenrolled from what is most of our dream schools is heartbreaking,” Williams said.

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