Woman Arrested After Being Caught With 56 Pounds Of Ganja At Memphis International Airport

A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with marijuana possession after allegedly being found with 56 pounds of weed in her luggage at the Memphis International Airport on April 14.

According to Action News 5, police officers arrested and booked Kierra Carter after finding a large amount of marijuana in her belongings at the airport. The airline passenger was charged with a felony, marijuana possession with the intent to sell. She was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Police officers say that Carter’s luggage was seen “busted open” on a bag cart just before noon on April 14. After Carter gave officers the consent to search her bags, they found that there were 56 pounds of marijuana in the suitcase. After discovering the cannabis, she was arrested and charged. She is scheduled to return to court on April 23.

Carter is the most recent person caught trying to get away with traveling with marijuana through an airport.

According to ABC 8 News, two men traveling through a Virginia airport were busted in February trying to get nearly 73 pounds of marijuana onto a flight heading to Paris. The two men, 33-year-old Kaliq Talib McCallister and 28-year-old Christian Tyler Knight from Las Vegas, face felony drug charges after they were reportedly caught trying to sneak more than 70 pounds of marijuana on an airplane that was flying to Paris via entry to Keflavik, Iceland.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, on Thursday, Feb. 22, customs officers at Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County, while checking luggage from the pair, found 68 vacuum-sealed bags of “a green, leafy substance” that was field tested and the results came up positive for marijuana. The marijuana was a combined 72 pounds, 15 ounces, and has a street value of $350,000 in the United States and potentially two to three times that in Paris.

McCallister and Knight were both detained and turned over, as well as the marijuana, to Virginia State Police.