59-Year-Old Mom Who Reversed Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Launches Health & Wellness Retreat For Black Women

After an early diagnosis with high blood pressure and diabetes, 59-year-old Jacqueline Glass from Harlem, New York City began her journey toward transformative health.

Through diet and exercise, she was able to change her trajectory and reverse her diabetes, eliminate all prescription medication, and ultimately save her life.

This led Jacqueline, an ordained minister, to tell her story and inspire others to embark on a healthier way of life. Jacqueline began holding health and wellness conferences and symposiums that were attended by countless women looking for direction and a path forward to improve their mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

As the founder of At the Well Conferences, Inc., for over 13 years, Jacqueline has created special conferences and leadership academies for women and girls of color that have changed their lives.

For over 11 years, one of her early prolific endeavors was the prominent At the Well Young Women’s Leadership Academy, a powerful summer enrichment program for exceptional black teen girls at the prestigious Princeton University. The academy created a special place for girls and women that gave them tools to help improve their lives. To create a safe space during the pandemic, the Leadership Academy went virtual to ensure access for more young women and girls when they needed it most. After 34 years of service with New York State Supreme Court, Jacqueline continued her passion for health and wellness, ensuring that women had the critical support needed to live full lives.

What began in New Jersey has since transformed into intense retreats in beautiful Saint Maarten. In 2021, Jacqueline held the inaugural The Girlfriend Getaway: Sistahs at the Well. Last year, women from around the country gathered for five days of healing and wellness in the environment of a tropical oasis. This intimate gathering focused on developing nutrition, meditation, fitness, emotional therapy, and creating a safe sister community to improve overall health and wellness. The event was attended by notable celebrities, influencers, and practitioners from across the country, including DJ Spinderella, Patrick and Nicole Kodjoe, Cheryl Woods, guest speaker, Brandi Harvey, Karli Harvey Raymond, host, and many more.

This year, The Girlfriend Getaway: Sistahs at the Well is back and promises to be better than before with exciting sessions you do not want to miss. It will lead to greater outcomes for Black women and girls!

On Saturday, October 8 through Wednesday, October 12, 2022, they will return, once again, to the beautiful island of Saint Maarten at the all-inclusive, five-star, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa. This dynamic event will offer life-changing health and wellness sessions facilitated by a dream team of nutritionists, fitness and wellness experts, dedicated physicians, psychologists, and speakers.

Activities will include relationship coaching, health, physical and emotional wellness discussions, financial coaching, personalized fitness profiles, customized workouts, spa treatments, massages, meditation, Yoga, an island tour, and a famous All-White Party with a special guest DJ. The lineup this year will be Chef Babette; Brandi Harvey; Karli Harvey Raymond; Dr. Barbara Joy Bryant, physician; Dr. Alduan Tartt, psychologist; Mecca Moore Tartt, wellness expert; Linda Peavy, body positivity leader; Romy Toussaint, yoga instructor; Norman Leslie, financial advisor; Danny Crawford, fitness expert; Patrick Kodjoe, fitness expert; Nicole Kodjoe, breathwork expert and many more, soon to be announced, important featured speakers and special guests.

Special partners include the nationwide 40+ Double Dutch Club founders, Pamela Robinson and Catrina Dyer Taylor. Please stay tuned for more exciting updates and upcoming announcements, as you will not want to miss this unique experience!

This year, she is hosting The Girlfriend Getaway Giveaway where four lucky recipients suffering from chronic disease, will have the chance to join us for a transformative experience at The Girlfriend Getaway. She is seeking highly motivated women who want to change their health and lifestyle.

Watch Jacqueline and Chef Babette’s recent appearance on ABC’s “Here and Now” show:

https://bit.ly/3N9B7OX

“Our mission is to promote the health and wellness of African American women through a supportive community that encourages transformative behavior leading to better health. We want to help women effectively understand how to improve their health.” — Jacqueline Glass, Founder, Sistahs at the Well

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.