5 Apps For Veterans Can Use To Find Valuable Resources And Much More

Memorial Day weekend is a great time for celebration: beaches, barbecues, and fun. The real purpose of the holiday is to honor the men and women who have served in our armed forces; many who made the ultimate sacrifice.The use of technology can help many men and women who served in the armed forces find valuable resources.

Here are five apps that provide services to current or former military:

ACTCoach

ACT Coach was designed for Veterans, service members, and others who are in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) with a mental health professional and want to use an ACT App in conjunction with their therapy. It’s a great resource.

Available in the App Store

Caring4WomenVeterans

Women veterans often have health needs that are different from both those of male veterans and the general female population.Whether a VA or non-VA care team member, the Caring4WomenVeterans App offers comprehensive information targeting the specific healthcare needs of women veterans.

Available in the App Store

Available on Google Play

2016 C&B Compensation & Benefits Handbook

The Handbook was compiled in cooperation with the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education and the Social Security Administration, along with the military services. Service members should take advantage of the assistance of organizations including Army Wounded Warrior Program (AW2) Advocate, Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment or Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Recovery Care Coordinator (RCC), and the Navy Safe Harbor Non-Medical Care Manager (NMCM).

Available in Google Play

Military Discounts Free

Military vets and their families can discover which companies and brands are grateful for their service, with this app which pinpoints the best deals and discounts for veterans at many restaurants, retail stores, online vendors, airlines, and more.

Available on Google Play

Sandboxx

Sandboxx is designed for military service people and those that support them. The app provides a cross branch platform where service members, their families and friends can connect, communicate and correspond.

Post, upload and message your connections. Organize your feeds by unit, friends, and family.

Available on iTunes