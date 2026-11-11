(Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Arts and Culture by Ahsan Washington 6 Books That Tell The Stories Of Black Military Veterans Each of these texts will a make great read or gift for that special service member on Veteran's Day.







Black military service dates back to the 19th century when 5000 individuals fought in the Revolutionary War. The Union Army and United States Navy enlisted upward of 200,000 Black servicemen to fight in the Civil War. As of 2019, 29.2% of Black men and 16.9% of Black women were currently enlisted in the service, according to Statista. One could only imagine the range of experiences and stories Black veterans have carried with them over the past 248 years. The downside is many of the stories we will never get to know but on a positive note, there are plenty we have access to. If you’re curious about the Black military experience or into wartime tales or happen to enjoy some good storytelling, then checkout these six books BLACK ENTERPRISE has curated about African Americans serving in the military. Each of these texts will a make great read or gift for that special service member on Veteran’s Day.

1) Half-American, Matthew Delmont

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2) One Woman’s Army, Charity Adams Earley

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3) The Families’ Civil War, Dr. Holly Pinheiro

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4) Sisters In Arms, Kaia Anderson

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5) Bloods, Wallace Terry

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6) The Warrior Code, Gunnery Sergeant (Ret.) Tee Marie Hanible with Denene Millner

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