6-Year-Old Kendall Rae Johnson, A Certified Famer, Gifted $10K To Water Her Future

A few months ago, BLACK ENTERPRISE shared the story of 6-year-old Kendall Rae Johnson, who made history as Georgia’s youngest certified farmer. And the good news continues.

Johnson was recently awarded $10,000 on Good Morning America (GMA) to support her sprouting future in farming.

Johnson has a deep love for produce. With the help of her mom, she started a business called “aGROWKulutre.” She also became a member of several organizations, including Georgia Grown and Georgia Farm Bureau.

“She started out in a patio garden and the patio garden grew from a little bitty something to, by the time her fourth birthday came, we had a full-fledged garden in our backyard,” Kendall’s mother, Ursula Johnson, told BLACK ENTERPRISE in October. “And then we moved, and now she has a farm.”

After planting the seeds for her new business, the young farmer became eligible for grants and scholarships to support her farming endeavors. Good Morning America gave her a great head start when they awarded her a check.

“My goal is to meet new friends, make new things and inspire other kids,” Johnson said in an interview with GMA.

She stood with her mother and host Michael Strahan behind a table full of vegetables she’d grown in her backyard on the show. The young farmer, who’s been selling vegetables since May, said her bestsellers were collard greens and sweet potatoes this season.

Johnson said they’re using the profits from her sales to build an outdoor agriculture science lab and more.

“We are also partnering with the University of Georgia and 4-H,” she said. “She is the first to charter her own 4-H program for her neighborhood so that she can teach them how to grow their food.”

After Strahan hinted at a surprise for Kendall, Ginger Zee brought out a Honey Bunches of Oats-sponsored check for $10,000.

Kendall screamed and shouted, “thank you!”

“This is a great start. We are excited about this. Thank you guys so much. We can’t wait to see the kids’ faces when they come to the farm,” Johnson said smiling.