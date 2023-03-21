6LACK Signed A Record Deal For $5,000—Split Between 4 People

It seems that throughout the years and probably for years to come, recording artists have signed bad deals. A notable Atlanta artist revealed his bad contract story recently.

6LACK, who pronounces his name “Black,” has a certified platinum project in his catalog. His 2016 debut album, Free 6lack, was the beginning of his successful singing career as his second album, East Atlanta Love Letter, was certified gold. His third album, Since I Have a Lover, will be released next Tuesday.

The recording artist discussed how much he made on his first contract on Angela Yee‘s new midday radio show, Way Up with Angela Yee. He recalled the early stage of his burgeoning career.



From 2011 to 2016, what he called his “starving artist phase,” 6LACK said he dropped out of school and started working on his craft “and in that process, it’s not having money and not having a job.

“And not because I couldn’t technically get a job if I wanted one, but it was more so I know that is my job and I know that it could pay for whatever I needed it to pay for. I just have to put in the work necessary.”

But the money didn’t necessarily match the effort. 6LACK told Yee that he signed a recording contract that was split between four people.