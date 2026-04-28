Technology by Black Enterprise 7 Black-Founded Platforms Thriving In The AI Industry The following seven companies represent the vanguard of this movement







The global industrial landscape is undergoing a profound transformation driven by artificial intelligence. At the forefront of this shift, Black-founded platforms are asserting significant influence across the entire AI ecosystem — from engineering enterprise infrastructure and pioneering ethical governance to refining developer tooling and deploying sophisticated machine learning solutions.

The following seven companies represent the vanguard of this movement, driving the industry’s technical and strategic evolution:

Career Karma

Ruben Harris, Artur and Timur Meyster founded Career Karma in 2018. The company’s recommendation engine conducts a detailed analysis of user objectives, backgrounds, and career aspirations to create customized reskilling pathways.

Edlyft

Founded by Erika Hairston and Arnelle Ansong, Edlyft uses AI-driven analytics to support STEM education outcomes. The platform applies machine learning to identify student learning gaps and personalize academic support for technical subjects such as computer science.



Blackbird.AI

Wasim Khaled and Dr. Naushad UzZaman established Blackbird.AI in 2017 to use AI-driven narrative intelligence systems to detect misinformation, disinformation campaigns, and online manipulation. The platform’s machine learning models examine language patterns, network behavior, and content propagation.



PopCom

Established in 2016 by Dawn W. Dickson, PopCom specializes in automated vending kiosks that combine facial recognition technology with data analytics and blockchain-based transaction tracking. The kiosks use AI to study customer behavior and monitor engagement to optimize retail distribution without requiring human staff.



Gro Intelligence

Founder Sara Menker launched Gro Intelligence in 2014 as an AI-driven platform specializing in global agriculture, food systems, and climate risk forecasting. Through its machine learning models, the company analyzes datasets to forecast food insecurity.



HacWare

Founded by Tiffany Ricks, HacWare is a cybersecurity awareness platform that uses AI to automate phishing detection training and employee risk assessment. The system uses behavioral analytics and machine learning to create simulated cyberattacks.



AI Squared

Benjamin Harvey established AI Squared to enable the integration of machine learning models into existing software solutions. The platform allows businesses to utilize AI results directly without reconstructing legacy systems.

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